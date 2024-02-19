Open Menu

City Receives Drizzle

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

City receives drizzle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions, besides clearing the atmosphere of thick and hazardous smog.

Minimum temperature was recorded 12 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 21 after the shower.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree,Galliyat,Pothohar Region, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur till Wednesday, while light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Murree Gujrat Kasur Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rajanpur Attock Kot Addu

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

54 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan