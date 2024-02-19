City receives drizzle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions, besides clearing the atmosphere of thick and hazardous smog.

Minimum temperature was recorded 12 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 21 after the shower.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree,Galliyat,Pothohar Region, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur till Wednesday, while light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.