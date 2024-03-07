City receives drizzle in morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The provincial capital received an early morning drizzle which turned weather pleasant and brought some more cold, as minimum temperature was recorded 9 degree Celsius while day time maximum temperature reached 23 degree Celsius due to sunshine.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours, while very cold in northern parts.