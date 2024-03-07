City Receives Drizzle In Morning
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The provincial capital received an early morning drizzle which turned weather pleasant and brought some more cold, as minimum temperature was recorded 9 degree Celsius while day time maximum temperature reached 23 degree Celsius due to sunshine.
According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours, while very cold in northern parts.
Recent Stories
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on PM Shehbaz35 seconds ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal51 seconds ago
-
President grants special remission to children, women prisoners54 seconds ago
-
Sanjrani addresses retiring Senators at farewell gathering10 minutes ago
-
Mehran University’s senate approves budget of 4817.538 million rupees for 2023-2410 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses illegal occupation of ETPB properties11 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 11.5m from defaulters11 minutes ago
-
Rescuers' competitions held at Rescue Central Station11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA achieves AACSB international accreditation11 minutes ago
-
Ex- caretaker FM Jilani calls on PM Shehbaz21 minutes ago
-
ANF organises "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" between different Schools21 minutes ago
-
LDA, MCL team demolishes illegal structures21 minutes ago