Open Menu

City Receives Drizzle In Morning

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

City receives drizzle in morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The provincial capital received an early morning drizzle which turned weather pleasant and brought some more cold, as minimum temperature was recorded 9 degree Celsius while day time maximum temperature reached 23 degree Celsius due to sunshine.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours, while very cold in northern parts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

42 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

17 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan