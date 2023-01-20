UrduPoint.com

City Receives Drizzle, More Rains Likely

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

City receives drizzle, more rains likely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The different parts of the provincial capital on Friday received light rains which increased the severity and coldness of winter, as maximum temperature could not cross 14°C, more rains are expected during next three days.

According to Pakistan meteorological Department, a westerly wave affecting North Balochistan, is likely to persist till January 25 and under the influence of this weather system light to moderate rain-wind is expected in Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 21st to 24th January with occasional gaps and temperatures are likely to fall significantly after the spell.

Light to moderate rain-wind with snowfall over the hills (isolated hailstorm) is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit- Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Manshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, Karak, Charsada, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat and Bannu.

Heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period. Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab has issued instructions to all concerned agencies to be on alert and informed the citizens to call PDMA's helpline line 1129 for help in emergency situations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Murree Alert Gujrat Mansehra Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Bhakkar Hafizabad Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Swabi Shangla Skardu Buner Bagh January May All From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

12 minutes ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

3 hours ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

3 hours ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.