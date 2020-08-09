UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Receives Heavy Downpour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

City receives heavy downpour

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The city received heavy rain which turned weather pleasant.

According to the Met office here on Sunday,the downpour began early morning which remained continued intermittently the whole day.

All the areas and major roads were inundated.The people came out on roads and in streets to enjoy this rain.

The Met office forecast more heavy rains in Sialkot region and even in all the catchment areas during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Sialkot Sunday All Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai Trade launches &#039;ZADI&#039; unified plat ..

8 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

53 minutes ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

53 minutes ago

UAE to launch a navigation satellite next year

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.