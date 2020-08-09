City receives heavy downpour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The city received heavy rain which turned weather pleasant.

According to the Met office here on Sunday,the downpour began early morning which remained continued intermittently the whole day.

All the areas and major roads were inundated.The people came out on roads and in streets to enjoy this rain.

The Met office forecast more heavy rains in Sialkot region and even in all the catchment areas during the next 24 hours.