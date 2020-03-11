UrduPoint.com
City Receives Heavy Rain

Wed 11th March 2020

City receives heavy rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The city and adjoining areas received heavy rain on Wednesday which turned weather cold.

The intermittent rain started lashing in morning hours. The rainwater accumulated on roads and entered in houses and markets in downtown areas. However, no loss of life and property was reported.

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of more rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 20 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Your Thoughts and Comments



