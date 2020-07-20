City receives heavy rain, weather turns pleasant

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The city receives heavy-to-moderate rain, which turned weather pleasant and provided respite to people from humid weather conditions.

However, more rain/wind-thundershowers were expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Sahiwal.

While, isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Shekupura, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sialkot and Narowal. Dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Bhakkar during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Department said.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Mangla 70mm, Kasur 57mm, Faisalabad 38mm, Jhang 27mm, Murree 24mm, Lahore (Airport 21mm, City 12mm), Sialkot (City 9mm), Mandi Bahauddin 9, Hafizabad 8, Jhelum 6mm, Joharabad 5mm, Toba Tek Singh 4mm, Gujranwala , Narowal 2mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 1).

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and are likely to strengthen during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 34 and 24 Celsius, respectively on Monday.