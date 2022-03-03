UrduPoint.com

City Receives Intermittent Rain

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

City receives intermittent rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received intermittent rain at night between Wednesday and Thursday, turning weather cold.

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

>