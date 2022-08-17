City receives intermittent rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours, while the city Wednesday received intermittent rain which started after 10 am and continued lashing till afternoon.

Rainwater accumulated on roads and interrupted routine traffic and the sewerage system was also affected due to rain.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.