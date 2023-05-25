City receives light rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore city received drizzle to light rain on Thursday.

The Meteorological office has predicted more rain during the next 24 hours, which will bring down temperature from 33 degree Celsius, recorded at 1pm on Thursday.

Earlier, the city experienced very high temperatures for almost a week with mercury consistently crossing 40 degree Celsius, and maximum temperature reaching 44 degree Celsius.

"Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with hailstorm at isolated places) is also expected in parts of Upper Punjab. Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places during the forecast period," daily weather report said.