City receives rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The City on Friday night received heavy to moderate rain which turned the weather cold.

However, more rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a deep westerly wave is present over central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts on Saturday.

According to Meteorological department, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. While, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Jhang, T. T Singh, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, M. B. Din, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and D. G Khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 22 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday.