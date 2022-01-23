UrduPoint.com

City Receives Rain

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Various parts of the Punjab province including its capital on Saturday received intermittent rain.

According to the Met office here, rain/snow wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Punjab while dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sargodha division while heavy snow at few places in Murree and Galiyat.

According to a synoptic situation, a strong westerly weather system is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday (morning).

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in Faisalabad (Dogar Basti OHR 27 mm, Madina Town 22, Gulistan Colony 11, Ghulam Muhammad Abad 07, City 05, Allama Iqbal Colony 03), Murree 20, Hafizabad 19, Mandi Bahauddin 18, Jhelum, Attock 16, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14, Shamsabad 11), Noor Pur Thal, Sargodha 14, Mangla 13, Chakwal 12, Lahore (Farrukhabad 12, City, Lakshmi Chowk 11, WASA office, Shahi Qilla, Johar Town 10, Upper Mall, Samanabad, AP, Nishter Town 08, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Chowk Nakhuda, Iqbal Town 07), Joharabad 11, Gujranwala, Kot Addu 09, Kasur 07, Gujrat, Sialkot, D G Khan, Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh 06, Narowal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar 05, Bahawalpur (City 04, AP 01), Layyah 04, Khanpur, Khanewal, Jhang 03 and Multan (City 02, AP 01).

