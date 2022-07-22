City receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas including Cholistan desert have received rain at night between Thursday and Friday that continued lashing Friday morning.

The Met Office has forecast rainy weather for Bahawalpur for next week.

It forecast that the region might continue receiving intermittent rains for next seven days. The local government departments concerned have been made alert to deal with any flash flood like situation caused by rains.

The rain made weather pleasant. No loss of property was reported.