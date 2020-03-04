City receives rain

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur and adjoining areas received heavy rain here on Wednesday morning which turned the weather pleasant.

The local Met Office forecast cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours in Bahawalpur region. The maximum temperature has been forecast as 25 degree centigrade and the minimum temperature was recorded as 10 degrees centigrade for next 24 hours