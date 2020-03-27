City receives rain

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Most part of the province including metropolis on Friday received moderate-to-heavy rain which dropped mercury.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 20 and 14 degrees centigrade respectively in the provincial capital.

According to the Met Office, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during next 24 hour while light rain, thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Gwjranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Jhelum.

During past 24 hours various parts received rain as Islamabad (AP 46mm, Saidpur 40mm, ZP 33, Golra 32mm, Bokra 28mm), Mandi Bahauddin 39mm, Narowal 38mm, Rawalpindi (Shamshabad 37mm, Chaklala 32mm ), Faisalabad 37mm, Sialkot 33mm, Bahawalpur (City, AP 31mm), Sahiwal 27mm, Chakwal & Attock 24mm, Lahore (City 23mm, AP 20mm), Hafizabad & Khanewal 22mm, T.

T. Singh 18mm, Gujarnwala 17mm, Multan & D.G.Khan 16mm, Jhang 15mm, Kotaddu 12mm, Bhakkar 10mm, Okara 08mm, Layyah 04mm, Khanpur 03mm, Joharabad 02mm, R.Y.Khan 01mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect till 24 to 36 hours.