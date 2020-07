HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::All parts of the district received torrential rain during the last 24 hours, which turned the weather pleasant.

Those areas received rain include: Hafizabad, Sukheke Mandi, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Kaleke Mandi, Vanike Tarar and other towns of the district.

The growers hoped that rain would augur well for paddy crops.