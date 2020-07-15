City receives rain

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The provincial metropolis on Wednesday received rain which turned weather pleasant.

According to the Met Office, rain was expected in Murree, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Layyah during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Sargodha division.

According to a synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country.

Today, the maximum temperature was recorded as 37 degrees Celsius in the provincial metropolis.