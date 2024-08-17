Open Menu

City Receives Scattered Rains, More Predicted For Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

City receives scattered rains, more predicted for next 24 hours

Scattered rains were received in the city on Saturday while Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Scattered rains were received in the city on Saturday while Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Weather officials warned that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams/hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Harnai, Sabi, Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Zhob, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Awaran, Dadu, Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Sunday while heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lower Sindh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar during the period. They further warned that landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir during the wet period.

The weather department said low pressure in lower tropospheric level was present in southeast Sindh and strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern & central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting central/southern parts.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Sindh, northeast/south Punjab, east Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Kashmir. Heavyfalls may also occur in Sindh, northeast Punjab and east Balochistan during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 32.3°C and minimum was 23.5°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Murree Mansehra Zhob Kasur Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Dadu Dir Kohistan Swabi Shangla Barkhan Bolan Harnai Jafarabad Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Nasirabad Awaran May Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan