City Receives Scattered Rains, More Predicted For Next 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Scattered rains were received in the city on Saturday while Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.
Weather officials warned that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams/hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Harnai, Sabi, Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Zhob, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Awaran, Dadu, Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Sunday while heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lower Sindh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar during the period. They further warned that landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir during the wet period.
The weather department said low pressure in lower tropospheric level was present in southeast Sindh and strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern & central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting central/southern parts.
They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Sindh, northeast/south Punjab, east Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Kashmir. Heavyfalls may also occur in Sindh, northeast Punjab and east Balochistan during the period.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 32.3°C and minimum was 23.5°C.
