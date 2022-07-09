UrduPoint.com

City Roads Presented Look As People Left To Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha In Native Areas

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 01:10 PM

City roads presented look as people left to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in native areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Almost all the major roads of the city presented deserted look and traffic was thin as people belonging to other districts have left the city to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in their native areas.

The government has announced Eid holidays from 8th July to 12th July. The people who are employed in provincial metropolis and belong to remote areas have already reached their homes.

Rush of passengers were witnessed in all the bus terminals of the city including General Bus Stand, Kohat Bus Terminal and Daewoo Terminal where people were seen worried to travel to their homes due to scarcity of buses. Transporters and vehicles owners who belong to other areas have already left Peshawar for to celebrate Eid.

Passengers also complained of fleecing by transporters expressing concerns over absence of government officials to take action against the illegal practice.

The places where still rush was seen are cattle markets including Kala Mandi, Naguman, Northern Bypass and Ring Road that were jam packed with people to purchase sacrificial animals on the last day.

The provincial government has also cancelled leaves of sanitary workers for the Eid. A comprehensive plan has also devised by government to remove offal of sacrificial animals on time.

Meanwhile, provincial authorities have also imposed ban collection of sacrificial hides by proscribed organisations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Holidays Vehicles Road Traffic Kohat July Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

20 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

57 minutes ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.