City Roads Repairing, Maintenance Monitored
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro monitored
repair and maintenance work being carried out at Ravi Road near Fruit and Vegetable
Market here on Monday.
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, Metropolitan
Officer (Infrastructure) Muhammad Saqib and other officers were also present.
The ADCG inspected the pace of work and directed the contractors to timely complete
city roads.
A total of 414 development projects are underway in the city on the instructions of
the caretaker government.
He directed the MO Infrastructure to ensure regular visit of sub-engineer concerned while
instructed the project supervisor to complete the task before time.
All zonal officers, district officers and assistant commissioners had been directed by
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city
on a daily basis.
