City Roads To Be Widened, Renovated With Rs 168m Cost: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:53 PM

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday gave a go-ahead signal to Metropolitan Corporation and Multan Development Authority (MDA) to execute city roads widening and renovation schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs 168 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday gave a go-ahead signal to Metropolitan Corporation and Multan Development Authority (MDA) to execute city roads widening and renovation schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs 168 million.

During a visit to Metropolitan Corporation, commissioner said that a comprehensive plan has been finalized to repair and renovate city roads.

He said that Metropolitan Corporation would would take up the roads from KFC Chowk to Fawwara Chowk via SP Chowk and Abdali road adding that expansion and renovation of the 2.58 kilometer long roads would cost around Rs 108 million. He said that a Rs 60 million scheme has also been approved for expansion and renovation of road from Ghanta Ghar to Hussain Agahi to Daulat gate and onward to Shamas Abad Chowk.

He ordered officials to prepare plan for expansion of road from Chowk Rasheed Abad to Shamas Abad.

He ordered acquisition of loader truck, machinery besides mechanical stair equipment to install streetlights. He asked corporation officials to make arrangements to auction vehicles that have turned into scrap.

Commissioner said that work has also begun under a Rs 2.8 million scheme to fix a dozen benches and two gazebos around the fortification wall of Qasim fort to enable families take rest and have fun.

Commissioner also took briefing from officials on anti-encroachment operations, wall chalking, dog killing campaign and ciorporation budget preparations.

Additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, director development Waqas Khakwani and metropolitan corporation officials were present.

