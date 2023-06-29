City roads washed mechanically

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) completed mechanical washing of all city roads after removal of entrails and waste material of sacrificed animals, here on Thursday night.

A spokesman said that the FWMC workers started operation for removal of waste material of sacrificed animals after Namaz-e-Eid and it continued throughout the day. He said that the FWMC teams removed 5,671 tons of waste material on Thursday and disposed of it at dumping site.

Later, the FWMC teams also started washing of city roads and used machinery for the purpose.

The washing process was completed late in Thursday night, he added.

He said that the FWMC received 1,891 complaints at its helpline 1139 till Thursday evening and all those were redressed by taking prompt action. The response time remained 30 minutes for resolving the complaints.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed supervised the cleanliness operation in the city and appreciated performance of FWMC staff, spokesman added.