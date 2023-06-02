UrduPoint.com

City School Hayatabad Junior Branch Peshawar Campus Hold Graduation Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

City School Hayatabad Junior Branch Peshawar Campus hold Graduation ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Head of the City School Hayatabad Junior Branch Mehwish Shoukat has said that no nation can develop without education and appreciated Headmistress Zainab Ali Akhbar for holding different activities for the personal development of the students.

She was addressing the graduation ceremony organized in The City School Hayatabad Junior Branch Peshawar. The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The chief guest of the event, Mehwish Shaukat, Cluster Head of the City School, took a special part in the event.

The headmistress Zainab Ali Akbar, teachers of the school and the parents of the children participated in large numbers. Miss Mehwish Shaukat, in her address said that no nation can develop without education.

She said that the youth will play a key role in taking over the future of the country.

Zainab Ali Akbar, Head of The City School also addressed the purpose of organizing such activities was not only regarding the academic achievements of the students rather it was also for personal development.

It is very important to hold such events to increase the confidence of the students so that students could face the issues in the future life.

"We are feeling proud of the excellent performances and hopefully it will be repeated in the near future as well," she added. Mehwish Shaukat, Zainab Ali Akbar awarded certificates and medals to the students in the graduation ceremony and the children were grouped with their parents. On this occasion, the parents of the students paid tribute to the school administration for organizing this event and appreciated their efforts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Event

Recent Stories

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

22 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.