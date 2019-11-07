City schools to remain closed on Nov 7 due to smog

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) ::All public and private schools in the provincial metropolis will remain closed on November 7 (Thursday) due to high levels of smog.

Provincial Minister for school education Dr.

Murad Raas here on late Wednesday night announced to close the schools in Lahore in view of the health of children.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has directed the concerned staff to enhance efforts to control crop burning besides undertaking other steps to curb smog in the city.