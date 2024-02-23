City security arrangements reviewed

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi regarding the current law and order situation, particularly in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi regarding the current law and order situation, particularly in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Karachi, as well as DIGPs of Headquarters, Welfare, Administration, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs of Karachi, in addition to AIGPs of Administration, Finance, and other police officers.

Detailed briefings were given during the meeting regarding the current condition of the decoration, arrangement, and maintenance of various police stations in Karachi.

Discussions were also held during the meeting regarding the current law and order situation in Karachi, specifically focusing on the security measures and operational directives for the first session of the Sindh Assembly scheduled for February 24th.

The briefing provided during the meeting encompassed the overall law and order situation and establishment of security at the zonal, district, and police station levels, as well as police actions and regulations regarding protests during the Sindh Assembly session.

IGP Sindh emphasized the completion of the beautification, arrangement, and maintenance of police stations at the earliest, and he will personally visit these police stations.

He instructed for intensified and extraordinary measures such as patrolling, snap-checking, picketing, and surveillance throughout the city, ensuring a robust and exceptional setup for advanced intelligence collection and prompt response systems for every received information to effectively tackle pre-emptive and timely actions against crime.

Further directives were given to ensure complete security provision for the arrival and departure of members of the Sindh Assembly, and crowd management units were also instructed to be appointed for public convenience during the Sindh Assembly session to deal with any unpleasant incidents effectively.