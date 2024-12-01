Open Menu

City Shivers As Cold Wave Intensifies

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM

City shivers as cold wave intensifies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A sudden cold wave has gripped the provincial metropolis on Sunday, forcing residents to bundle up in warm clothing.

The city's maximum temperature has plummeted from 28°C to 20°C in recent days.

As a result, local markets and bazaars are witnessing increased foot traffic as people rush to purchase winter clothing and blankets.

The dry, cold weather, combined with air pollution, has led to a surge in respiratory illnesses, including colds, flu, and other respiratory infections.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for a new round of rain and snowfall across the country, including mountainous areas. This could further intensify the cold wave in Peshawar. Snowfall is expected in mountainous regions until December 2nd.

