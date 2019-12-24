UrduPoint.com
City Shivers In Cold, Fog Wave

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

City shivers in cold, fog wave

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur and adjoining areas experienced very cold weather on Tuesday as lowest minimum temperature was recorded six centigrade while dense fog has engulfed the region.

Bahawalpur police have adviced drivers to switch on fog light while driving at very low speed. The local Met Office has said that fog that was being reported for last few days in the region would continue for next few days.

Motorway section from Rahimyar Khan to Multan including Bahawalpur has been closed due to thick fog. The police have urged people of Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar and neighboring districts to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

The fog has also paralyzed routine life activities and disrupted air, rail and road traffic in Bahawalpur region. The trains coming from Karachi and Lahore were delayed while flight operation at Bahawalpur airport was also suspended due to dense fog.

