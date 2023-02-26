City shopkeepers, traders worried over increasing crimes rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The day-by-day increase in robbery incidents in several areas including the inner city has made the citizens worried.

According to reports lodged in different Police Stations across the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar, the citizens started losing their mobile phones and valuables in broad daylight.

A person who robbed shopkeepers in Sarafa Bazaar was caught by the local people and was handed over to the police. The young man was caught immediately by the local people when reportedly stole valuable things from the Gems and Jewelry Market.

The alleged burglar used to steal in the same market before, the local and eyewitnesses said soon after apprehending him. The shopkeepers and citizens also beat up the thief and then handed him over to the police.

The shopkeepers also demanded the government to ensure their security and asked the police to conduct patrolling inside the city areas where most of the incidents of robberies and snatching of valuable things at gun-point are taking place.

One shopkeeper, requesting anonymity, said that they were compelled by robbers on gun point to hand over their everything during early morning when they were opening their shops and closing their businesses during late night. He said that despite having CCTV cameras installed on various points, the thiefs did not bother to give them time rather snatching everythings they have.

A senior journalist Nadir Khawjah who also lost his motorbike when he went to hospital for admitting his ailing mother in emergency, said that despite of arresting the accused by the police, he could not get his motorbike back. During the course of time, the police of the concerned Police Station offered him Rs. 25000 as compensation of his stolen motorbike worth Rs. 75000. In the mean time, his ailing mother breathed her last at the hospital. "How, I can accept to get Rs. 25000 of my motorbike of Rs. 75000, he questioned and added, we do nothing but to report to the concerned Police Station of my stolen bike. "Now the case is in the court and I am without my motorbike," he added.