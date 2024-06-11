City Sizzles As Mercury Reaches 44°C
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The heatwave has returned to the city as the mercury reached 44°C in Lahore.
The MET officials have warned that very hot weather is likely to prevail in the plain areas of the country on June 12th and 13th (Wednesday and Thursday), with daytime temperatures expected to be 02 to 04°C above normal, advising the public to take precautionary measures. They stated that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is present over the northern regions.
They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, with very hot conditions in central and southern plain areas. However, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thunderstorms is likely in isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening and night.
Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, where the mercury reached 48°C. In Lahore, the maximum temperature was 44°C, and the minimum was 28°C.
