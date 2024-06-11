Open Menu

City Sizzles As Mercury Reaches 44°C

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

City sizzles as mercury reaches 44°C

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The heatwave has returned to the city as the mercury reached 44°C in Lahore.

The MET officials have warned that very hot weather is likely to prevail in the plain areas of the country on June 12th and 13th (Wednesday and Thursday), with daytime temperatures expected to be 02 to 04°C above normal, advising the public to take precautionary measures. They stated that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is present over the northern regions.

They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, with very hot conditions in central and southern plain areas. However, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thunderstorms is likely in isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening and night.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, where the mercury reached 48°C. In Lahore, the maximum temperature was 44°C, and the minimum was 28°C.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jacobabad June

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

40 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan