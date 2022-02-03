UrduPoint.com

City To Be Brought At Par With Federal Capital In Beauty: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Thursday said that Rawalpindi city would be brought at par with the federal capital through beautification

The Commissioner along with Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood was chairing a high level meeting here at PHA office to review progress of 'Glorious Rawalpindi project'.

On the occasion, they said that Rawalpindi city would soon be brought at par beautification and scenery of the federal capital.

The Commissioner said, we need to focus Rashid Minhas road and Murree road. All officers concerned have been directed to visit these roads and ensure everything there up to the mark, he added.

He said that the citizens would soon see a visible change as work was underway to preserve, beautify and reinvigorate the historic Rawalpindi city.

The Commissioner was informed that Punjab government had already notified the Task Force comprising 11 members for the revival of Rawalpindi city with the title of 'Glorious Rawalpindi.' He said that all the stakeholders were on the same page with respect to the revival and beautification of the city and all had shown commitment to put their joint efforts to make the city, a tourist hub. All-out efforts should be made to make the city clean and good looking particularly for the visitors, he added.

Asif Mehmood said that efforts were being made to restore the historic status of Rawalpindi district, adding, under the 'Glorious Rawalpindi project' the administration in collaboration with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was striving to renovate the old buildings, uplifting Rashid Minhas Road, restoring green belts, making entry and exit routes attractive and completing the road carpeting project of several roads including Murree Road to promote tourism.

Deputy Commissioner Rwp, Tahir Farooq said that all the departments concerned should fully cooperate to make the 'Glorious Rawalpindi project' a success and utilize all available resources for the improvement of the city.

He said that concerted efforts should be made to uplift different areas of the city and make it a neat and clean area.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive plan to address traffic congestion issue, remove encroachments, beautify different city areas, and shift whole sale markets besides identifying new spots for setting up food streets.

Director General, PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Director, Development Saima Ghafoor, President, RCCI, former President, RCCI, Asad Mashhadi Saleem and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

