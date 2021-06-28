City to be cleaned under Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par programme during Eid-ul-Azha

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalput Ifran Ali Kathia on Monday informed that special arrangements for cleaniness has been started on main highways of the district under the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" programme, which would continue till August 1

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalput Ifran Ali Kathia on Monday informed that special arrangements for cleaniness has been started on main highways of the district under the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" programme, which would continue till August 1.

Under the drive sanitation, drainage and cleaning of roads have been initiated to ensure pollution free environment in connections with the Eid-ul-Adha.

He made these announcement while presiding over a meeting held here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsan Ali Jamali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, CEO education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, CEO Health, CO Municipal Committee and other concerned officers among others attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner relevant officers should remain active during these days to address the complain of the people immediately.