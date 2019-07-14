UrduPoint.com
City To Experiences Partly Cloudy On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 to 36 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail in Sindh during the next 24 hours. However partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or occasional light rain is likely in night/morning along the coast.

