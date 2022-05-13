UrduPoint.com

City To Get Drug Addicts' Rehabilitation Hospital Soon: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Mayor Peshawar City, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday said that a hospital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts would be established soon to help youth get rid of the menace like ice drug

He was addressing an open court held at the residence of former Town Nazim, Mumtaz Khan here.

During the open court, people highlighted the problems including low supply of gas, power loadshedding, broken street lights and others.

The City Mayor directed the concerned authorities for immediate resolution of the issues raised.

He stated that street lights were provided to the newly elected local government's public representatives and their installation was in progress.

Ali further said that the Capital Metropolitan Government, Peshawar will take practical steps for provision of all possible facilities to the citizens.

