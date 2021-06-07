City to have modern gymnasium

CHICHAWATNI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-:The Punjab government has approved a gymnasium to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 78 million in the city.

According to press release issued here on Monday, District Sports Officer Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum said the gymnasium would help provide the best facilities for indoor sports to the people.

He said the construction work of the gymnasium would be completed by the project management unit of the sports department and the construction work would soon be started.

He said the modern gymnasium would be constructed over 16 Kanal 7 Marla at Murtaza Shaheed Park where indoor games of basketball, volleyball, Asian style kabaddi, karate, badminton and table tennis would be played, while modern machinery for gym would also be available.