City to have modern Kabaddi Stadium: Kamoka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A state-of-the-art stadium will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs10.5 million for the promotion of Kabaddi while the government is also contemplating to allow use of all schools and colleges' grounds after education hours for youth of the adjacent localities.

This was stated by Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economics Affairs Faizullah Kamuka while addressing a medal awarding ceremony of Kabaddi Couching Course in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Monday.

He said that Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Kabaddi, Tayyab Gilani and his team was making strenuous efforts to keep alive the traditional and cultural sport of Punjab in the era of information technology.

He said that besides the construction of Kabaddi Stadium in Malikpur, playgrounds would also be prepared in available state land in Chak No.204-RB, Chak No.208-RB, Chak No.203-RB Mannanwala and Dhuddiwala.

He said that feasibility reports of these grounds were under consultation. Kamuka said that three sports complexes would also be added in Faisalabad to involve youth in healthy sports pursuits. He said that available land at both sides of hockey stadium would also be allotted to mini Kabaddi Sports Complex and being Chairman Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC), he would move this proposal in next meeting of the DCC.

He said that Prime Minister himself was a sportsman and taking keen interest in the promotion of healthy sports activities.

Faisalabad Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament would be organized and the government as well as local administration would extend full cooperation to Kabaddi Association in successfully organizing the event, he added.

FCCI President Engineer Ihtisham Javied said that Kabaddi was a traditional game of the land but unfortunately neither we could maintain traditional Kabaddi nor add innovations to promote it at international level like wrestling on professional lines.

He said the government and private sector must unit together to evolve a comprehensive strategy to ensure this game as a self-reliant like cricket.

He said that he had also talked to Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro and he had promised to allocate land outside hockey stadium for mini Kabaddi stadium.

Tayyab Gilani said that out of 14-members of Pakistan Kabaddi Squad, 12 players belong to Faisalabad. Similarly, 3 Kabaddi players have so far won Presidential Award and among these 2 belong to Faisalabad.

He said that Kabaddi Association was finalizing its events for the next year in which national and international level events would be arranged.

He further said that Kabaddi had also been included in Asian Games while the Kabaddi event of SAARC Games would be held in Faisalabad during 2023.

Later, Fiazullah Kamoka along with President FCCI Engineer Ihtisham Javed presented medalsand certificates among the position holders and participants of Kabaddi Coaching Course.