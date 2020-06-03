City traders demand interest free-loans in Rawalpindi

President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir Wednesday demanded of the government to provide interest provide loans to small traders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir Wednesday demanded of the government to provide interest provide loans to small traders.

In a statement issued here, he said as the traders have suffered a loss during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government must acknowledge the sufferings of small businessman who were running their trades in mohallahs and streets.

Mir said that traders always cooperated with the administration in any casualty and during prevailing situation not only created awareness among the masses but also maintain the uninterrupted supply of grains to the market.

He demanded to construct more parking plazas and take strict action against those who were responsible for encroachments in the city.