Open Menu

City Traders Demand Security Around Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 06:20 PM

City traders demand security around markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The City's trade bodies have demanded of the Rawalpindi district administration to increase security around all markets including cattle market areas as Eid shopping was gaining momentum with each passing day.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjil Mir told APP that he asked the district administration to deploy policemen in plain clothes present in vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in case of an emergency.

He said there were a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but were also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

Mir said that as the Eid ul Azha comes nearer, people from other areas along with their families including women and children arrived in the city for collecting meat and animal waste, often involved in criminal activities.

He urged the district administration to deploy police personnel in a sufficient number keeping in view the great hustle and bustle in the shopping centers.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during nighttime.

When contacted, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani assured that foolproof security arrangements had been made at shopping centers and cattle markets to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security./395

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals Women Market All From

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan