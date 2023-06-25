Open Menu

City Traffic Plan Issued For Eid-ul-Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan here on Sunday presided over a high-level meeting at Traffic Headquarters Gulbahar and issued a traffic plan for Eid-ul-Adha by deputing more than 1000 traffic Police Officers to perform duties.

Under the traffic plan, more than 1,000 traffic police officers will perform their duties, Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan told media men. He informed that 4 SPs and 10 DSPs will perform duty on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the holidays of the officers and personnel have been canceled to provide travel facilities to the citizens. Traffic officers and officials should keep the roads leading to the markets in other areas including Ring Road and Kala Maweshi Mandi clear, the CTO said.

Do not allow anyone to set up illegal cattle markets while legal action is taken against the culprits, he directed and said that the citizens visiting markets for Eid shopping should not face any travel difficulties.

Traffic officials should keep the roads completely clear on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and not neglect their duties. Departmental action will be taken against officers and officials who are negligent in duty, he added.

He directed for keeping a close eye on over speeding and one-wheeling on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

