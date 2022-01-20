UrduPoint.com

City Traffic Police Accelerate Efforts To Educate People On Traffic Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022

City Traffic police have launched a campaign to educate masses about traffic rules and safety measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic police have launched a campaign to educate masses about traffic rules and safety measures.

During the campaign, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat visited various parts of the city and enlightened motorists and bike riders about traffic laws and rules and urged them to strictly observe traffic laws to avert road accidents.

Education teams of City Traffic Police Peshawar informed the citizens in different sectors of the city about the presence of new parking, seat belt, helmet, one way, and driving license.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat distributed traffic law awareness pamphlets and instructed them to ensure compliance with traffic rules and to ensure the use of seat belts and helmets while travelling to make their journey safer.

He said that citizens should refrain from violating one way so that there would be no rush in the city and no traffic accidents would take place.

He said that the use of seat belts and helmets during travel could prevent casualties and directed the citizens to save their lives and the lives of others by avoiding speeding.

He also directed the SOPs of City Traffic Police Peshawar to inform the citizens about traffic rules in their sectors on a daily basis so that the citizens become aware of the traffic rules and they could travel safely.He further said that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and added that departmental action would be taken against the negligent cops.

