City Traffic Police announce traffic plan for Aug 14; One-wheelers to be sent behind bars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday issued a traffic plan to facilitate the commuters and general public on August 14, Pakistan Independence Day to be celebrated on Sunday.

According to Duty Officer, CTP Headquarters, special pickets would be erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling particularly on August 14 and one-wheelers would be sent behind the bars.

The traffic plan was made and announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, he added.

He said, extra force of traffic wardens would be deployed on all the roads of Rawalpindi city and in Murree to handle traffic load on August 14.

Over 600 CTP personnel would be on special duty on Aug 13 night and on August 14 to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

He said CTO had constituted seven special squads comprising wardens and officers to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the youngsters. 34 checking pickets would also be set up, he added.

He said that the traffic wardens had been directed to keep a vigil over vehicles and motorcycles with tainted glasses and displaying unauthorized number plates in the city and to take strict action against the rules violators.

The CTO had also directed the DSPs, inspectors and other beat in charges to perform duty with dedication and committed on August 14 to facilitate the citizens.

He said no negligence or inefficiency would be tolerated in this regard.

The CTO also urged the parents to keep an eye over children and not to allow under age drivers to show stunts on motorcycles and cars on August 14.