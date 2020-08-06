City traffic police arrests 63 for making encroachments

Launching crackdown on encroachers, City Traffic police has arrested 63 persons for erecting illegal structures and hindering traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Launching crackdown on encroachers, City Traffic police has arrested 63 persons for erecting illegal structures and hindering traffic.

The arrests were made from areas of provincial metropolis including Dalazak Road, Jalil Kabai Road, Baacha Khan Road and Shama Cinema Road. During campaign police arrested 63 encroachers besides confiscating pushcarts.

Senior Superintendent Traffic Police, Wasim Ahmad Khalil has directed to conduct operation in a manner that pushcart owners be saved from financial losses.

He clarified that all the encroachers were being served notices prior to operation following all the legal formalities.

He also urged people to avoid raising illegal structures as they affects beauty of the city beside increasing problems of pedestrians and drivers.