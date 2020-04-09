UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Awareness Campaign About Corona Virus Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:59 PM

City Traffic Police awareness campaign about Corona virus continue

The City Traffic Police Peshawar awareness campaign continue in full swing and special education teams have visited different areas and provided much needed guideline to the general public against outbreak of Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police Peshawar awareness campaign continue in full swing and special education teams have visited different areas and provided much needed guideline to the general public against outbreak of Coronavirus.

The special team formed on the directed on SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmed Khalil, the City Traffic Police providing first hand information to the general public to take precautionary measures against out breaking of corona virus.

The team also distributed pamphlets across the city with DSP Anila Naz led the special education team for awareness campaign so that to get aware the masses about corona virus and how to deal with this virus by adopting precautionary measures.

The team visited across the district and informed the people on loudspeakers besides distribution pamphlets inscribed with a complete guideline issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the general public.

The City Traffic Police also setup check point on various part across Peshawar city to avoid unnecessarily visit to the bazaar, which further fouling outbreak of Coronavirus. The awareness is being given and pamphlets are being distributed among the citizens so that to get control over the outbreak as quickly as possible.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Visit Traffic Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

36 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

41 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Und ..

47 seconds ago

Arts Council, Cultural and Creative Industries Cou ..

52 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Dir ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown effects the price of new Infinix S5 Pro

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.