City Traffic Police awareness campaign about Corona virus continue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The City Traffic Police Peshawar awareness campaign continue in full swing and special education teams have visited different areas and provided much needed guideline to the general public against outbreak of Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police Peshawar awareness campaign continue in full swing and special education teams have visited different areas and provided much needed guideline to the general public against outbreak of Coronavirus.

The special team formed on the directed on SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmed Khalil, the City Traffic Police providing first hand information to the general public to take precautionary measures against out breaking of corona virus.

The team also distributed pamphlets across the city with DSP Anila Naz led the special education team for awareness campaign so that to get aware the masses about corona virus and how to deal with this virus by adopting precautionary measures.

The team visited across the district and informed the people on loudspeakers besides distribution pamphlets inscribed with a complete guideline issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the general public.

The City Traffic Police also setup check point on various part across Peshawar city to avoid unnecessarily visit to the bazaar, which further fouling outbreak of Coronavirus. The awareness is being given and pamphlets are being distributed among the citizens so that to get control over the outbreak as quickly as possible.