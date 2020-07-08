City Traffic Police carried out awareness campaign to prevent spread of Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Wednesday carried out awareness campaign to aware the transporters and commuters about preventive measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a spokesman, under the supervision of In-charge education Wing, Asif Mirza the constituted teams stressed on commuters, drivers and conductors to adopt preventive measures that could be taken up effectively and on time and encouraged the transporters to keep cleaning and sanitize all the public transports vehicles.

The teams also distributed pamphlets among the masses regarding COVID-19 and urged for implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the pandemic .

They also urged to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and should limit themselves at their homes, wash hands consistently and ensure usage of gloves and wearing of masks.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Syed Ali Akbar directed all the Circle DSPs and Sector Incharges to make it mandatory to wear masks and adopt precautionary measures during duty hours.

He said the traffic police personnel were making efforts to create awareness against COVID-19 among citizens besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city.