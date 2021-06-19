City traffic police conducts traffic awareness walk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The City traffic police conducted a traffic awareness walk along with students of a local college here at Bosan road on Saturday to sensitize citizens about traffic rules.

The students were holding banners inscribed with traffic rules and massages in favour of traffic staff.

Later, Chief traffic officer (CTO) Jalil Imran welcomed the students upon arrival at his office after walk.

The students accompanied with the CTO visited FM 88.6 and get briefed about its working.

Speaking on this occasion, Jalil Imran said the teachers and students along with traffic staff could play role to reduce traffic accidents.

The students assured that they would fully follow the traffic rules and also play their role to convey the traffic police message to relatives and friends.