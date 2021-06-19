UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Conducts Traffic Awareness Walk

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

City traffic police conducts traffic awareness walk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The City traffic police conducted a traffic awareness walk along with students of a local college here at Bosan road on Saturday to sensitize citizens about traffic rules.

The students were holding banners inscribed with traffic rules and massages in favour of traffic staff.

Later, Chief traffic officer (CTO) Jalil Imran welcomed the students upon arrival at his office after walk.

The students accompanied with the CTO visited FM 88.6 and get briefed about its working.

Speaking on this occasion, Jalil Imran said the teachers and students along with traffic staff could play role to reduce traffic accidents.

The students assured that they would fully follow the traffic rules and also play their role to convey the traffic police message to relatives and friends.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

3 seconds ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

7 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

7 minutes ago

Candidates start filing nomination papers

7 minutes ago

WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Gu ..

7 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs 1000 traded at Rs107,300 t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.