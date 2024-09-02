City Traffic Police Crack Down On Unregistered Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The city traffic police is taking strict action against vehicles plying without proper documents including route permit and fitness certificate in Kahuta on Monday.
According to Traffic Police, traffic officers along with officials from CP and Syed Khalid Hamdani received special instructions to ensure the safety of citizens using public transport.
In a recent operation, the traffic police in Kahuta halted six buses traveling from Azad Kashmir and Kahuta due to the absence of valid fitness certificates.
Now, only vehicles with the necessary fitness certificates are allowed to operate while those lacking route permits, fitness certificates or licenses will face legal action.
The crackdown aims to ensure safe travel for all citizens.
