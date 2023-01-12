UrduPoint.com

City Traffic Police (CTP) Arrests Over 1000 During Anti-encroachment Drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar have arrested 1012 people in an anti-encroachment crackdown during the period of last one month, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

It said that on the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Shehzada Omar Abbas Babar, the personnel of traffic police carried out an awareness campaign for voluntary removal of encroachments, but they failed to remove them.

So, the personnel of traffic police launched a crackdown against those erecting encroachments in board Bazaar, Cantonment, Bacha Khan Chowk, City, Kohat Road, Dalzak Road, Sabzi Mandi and G.T. Road and arrested 1012 persons and also imposed cash penalty on them.

Similarly, 199 Suzuki vans were also fined for uploading and downloading commuters on roadsides while 240 motorcyclists were also fined for parking their vehicles in no-parking zone.

