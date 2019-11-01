UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police (CTP) Issued 5666 Challan Slips In October

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 5666 challan slips in October

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 5666 challan tickets on traffic rules violators during the last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 5666 challan tickets on traffic rules violators during the last month.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf city traffic police under a campaign issued challan slips to 2087 vehicles and 3579 motorcycles on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

He further said that special campaigns were also run last month while under a campaign, the citizens are also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police is making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

