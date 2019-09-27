City Traffic Police (CTP) issues 349,825 challans to traffic violators

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 349,825 challans during the ongoing year which generated Rs 116.8 millions so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 349,825 challans during the ongoing year which generated Rs 116.8 millions so far.

Talking to APP here on Friday, spokesman of the City Traffic Police Muhammad Adnan said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, the CTP was taking strict action against traffic violators.

He informed that 142 FIRs were registered against one wheeling, 743 against encroachers, 237 against beggars and 367 FIRs were registered against over speeding.

Adnan said that the CTP also providing training of driving to citizens through driving schools where 6135 candidates completed driving learning course from driving school Multan and 380 from Shujabad driving school during the current year.

It is pertinent to mention here that district Multan has a population of 4.8 million while there are over 1.6 million registered vehicles and over 1.4 million registered motorcycles.