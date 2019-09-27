UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police (CTP) Issues 349,825 Challans To Traffic Violators

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:03 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) issues 349,825 challans to traffic violators

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 349,825 challans during the ongoing year which generated Rs 116.8 millions so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 349,825 challans during the ongoing year which generated Rs 116.8 millions so far.

Talking to APP here on Friday, spokesman of the City Traffic Police Muhammad Adnan said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, the CTP was taking strict action against traffic violators.

He informed that 142 FIRs were registered against one wheeling, 743 against encroachers, 237 against beggars and 367 FIRs were registered against over speeding.

Adnan said that the CTP also providing training of driving to citizens through driving schools where 6135 candidates completed driving learning course from driving school Multan and 380 from Shujabad driving school during the current year.

It is pertinent to mention here that district Multan has a population of 4.8 million while there are over 1.6 million registered vehicles and over 1.4 million registered motorcycles.

Related Topics

Multan Police Vehicles Traffic Wheeling Shujabad From Million

Recent Stories

Bill Gates hails PM Imran's leadership for Pakista ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey to Continue Purchasing Iranian Oil, Gas Des ..

7 seconds ago

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

37 minutes ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

40 minutes ago

PM to remind world of its promises on Kashmir: Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-French President Chirac to Be Buried Near Daugh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.