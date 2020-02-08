City Traffic Police (CTP) issues 45874 challans during January in multan

City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 45874 challans and imposed fine of over Rs 14.5 million during the last month of January

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 45874 challans and imposed fine of over Rs 14.5 million during the last month of January.

An official source of CTP told APP here on Saturday that, as per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, CTP taking strict action against violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He disclosed that department have issued 45874 challans and imposed fine over Rs 14.5 million during the last month. He informed that 30401 challans have been issued to Motorcyclists, 4794 to cars, 1107 to buses, 1193 to tractor trolley and others.

Spokesman of CTP Muhammad Adnan told this news agency that city traffic police have also impounded 860 vehicles, arrested 88 drivers and also registered 88 FIRs besides suspending route permits of 14 vehicles.

He said 2349 challans issued over driving licence, 364 on violations of route permits, 69 over fitness certificate, 339 on overloading, 407 over pressures horn, 2404 over using wrong side, 115 over signal violations, 342 ovet reckless driving, 1399 on over speeding, 624 over driving in prohibited areas, 564 for obstructing traffic flow, 10493 over helmet violations, 738 over using phone, 775 over seat belt violations, 1206 over emitting smoke and other violations.

On the other hand, awareness campaign about use of helmet has been launched by the department which would continue till February 12, he said and added that strict action would be taken against violators after the given date under zero tolerance policy as per directives of the regional police officer.