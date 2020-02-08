UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police (CTP) Issues 45874 Challans During January In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) issues 45874 challans during January in multan

City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 45874 challans and imposed fine of over Rs 14.5 million during the last month of January

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 45874 challans and imposed fine of over Rs 14.5 million during the last month of January.

An official source of CTP told APP here on Saturday that, as per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, CTP taking strict action against violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He disclosed that department have issued 45874 challans and imposed fine over Rs 14.5 million during the last month. He informed that 30401 challans have been issued to Motorcyclists, 4794 to cars, 1107 to buses, 1193 to tractor trolley and others.

Spokesman of CTP Muhammad Adnan told this news agency that city traffic police have also impounded 860 vehicles, arrested 88 drivers and also registered 88 FIRs besides suspending route permits of 14 vehicles.

He said 2349 challans issued over driving licence, 364 on violations of route permits, 69 over fitness certificate, 339 on overloading, 407 over pressures horn, 2404 over using wrong side, 115 over signal violations, 342 ovet reckless driving, 1399 on over speeding, 624 over driving in prohibited areas, 564 for obstructing traffic flow, 10493 over helmet violations, 738 over using phone, 775 over seat belt violations, 1206 over emitting smoke and other violations.

On the other hand, awareness campaign about use of helmet has been launched by the department which would continue till February 12, he said and added that strict action would be taken against violators after the given date under zero tolerance policy as per directives of the regional police officer.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic January February Million

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.