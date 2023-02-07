City Traffic Police (CTP) issues traffic diversion plan during Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued traffic diversion plan during the event of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to facilitate spectators and also to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued traffic diversion plan during the event of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to facilitate spectators and also to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city here on Tuesday.

According to CTP Spokesman, the spectators coming from Vehari Road will be able to enter the parking area from Babar Chowk (Kot Rab Nawaz) by using Gate No. 5 of Fatima Jinnah Colony adjacent to Dunyapur Bypass Road. The spectators of Multan city will be able to enter the parking area by using Gate No 1 (Bahauddin Zakaria Gate) of Fatima Jinnah Colony near Naubehar Canal Bridge from Vehari Chowk.

For the cricket lovers coming from Muzaffargarh through Bahawalpur road could use Gate No.

6 of Fatima Jinnah Colony by Head Domri Canal via Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk to access the parking area for vehicles. The people of using Khanewal Road to reach the stadium could enter the parking area by using Gate No. 5 of Fatima Jinnah Colony adjacent with NLC Bypass Chowk, Babar Chowk (Kot Rab Nawaz) and Duniyapur Bypass Road.

The spokesman said that the parking area has been allocated in Fatima Jinnah Colony for the vehicles/motorcycles of the cricket fans. The cricket fans would reach the stadium by using the special Vida bus shuttle service from the parking area and the service would be started from 1 pm on every day.