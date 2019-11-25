City Traffic Police (CTP) launches 'No helmet no petrol' campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

City Traffic Police (CTP) in collaboration with district administration launched a campaign to ensure use of helmet by bikers in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : City Traffic Police (CTP) in collaboration with district administration launched a campaign to ensure use of helmet by bikers in the city.

The administration has directed the petrol pump owners not to sell petrol to those motorcyclists who failed to wear helmet.

A spokesman of CTP here on Monday said that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for implementing rules and laws regarding helmet wearing.

He said a meeting with petrol pump owners was held in which it was decided that the petrol pump owners/employees would refuse to sell petrol to motorcyclists not wearing helmet.

He further said that the traffic police also took action and challaned more than 2000 motorcyclists during last two days on the charge of not wearing helmets.